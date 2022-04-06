Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

