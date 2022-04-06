Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,744 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

