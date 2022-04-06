Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,906 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,538,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $229.47 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

