Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 243,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

