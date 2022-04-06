Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $55.38.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,002 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.