Contrasting Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and Its Competitors

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Innsuites Hospitality Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 105.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 3744 14952 14622 376 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innsuites Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 17.34% -1.92% 2.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million -$2.83 million -29.50 Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors $783.37 million $168.57 million 27.78

Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innsuites Hospitality Trust rivals beat Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

