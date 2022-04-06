DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DoubleVerify worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $4,606,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,507 shares of company stock worth $4,280,259.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

