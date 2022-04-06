Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

