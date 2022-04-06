Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 578.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

