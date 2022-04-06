Financial Contrast: Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rakuten Group and Arrow Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $13.64 billion 0.96 -$1.07 billion ($1.01) -8.17 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million $0.10 41.82

Arrow Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rakuten Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rakuten Group and Arrow Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Arrow Global Group beats Rakuten Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rakuten Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services. This segment also offers Rakuten Capital, an investment company; Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service; Rakuten Super English, an English language learning service; and Rakuten AirMap, which provides airspace management services for drones. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and internet banking financial services, such as Rakuten Bank; Rakuten Securities, an online brokerage services; and Rakuten Life and General Insurance products. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, a mobile communications service; Rakuten Communications, a telecommunication service provider; Rakuten Energy that offer electricity and energy-related services and solutions; Rakuten TV, a video distribution service; Rakuten Music, an online music streaming service; Rakuten Ticket, an online ticket store; NBA Rakuten; and Rakuten DX. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

