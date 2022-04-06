Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,883,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 81,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,965,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $109.76 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.