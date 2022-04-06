Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.77. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

