Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $252.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

