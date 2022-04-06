Head-To-Head Analysis: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and Nippon Paint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.25 -$137.39 million $0.12 68.33 Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.09 $614.89 million $0.28 29.17

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.77% 7.10% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Konica Minolta and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

