Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 72 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock opened at $345.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.86. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.