NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 385,918 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,216,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,473 shares of company stock valued at $45,928,772 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

