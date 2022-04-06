Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Copart by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

