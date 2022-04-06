Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 476,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,844,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.