NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 7,536 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

