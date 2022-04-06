NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,850,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

