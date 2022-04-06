Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $5,634,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.14. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

