NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

