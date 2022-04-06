Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.12

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 4704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

