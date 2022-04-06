Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 270.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.