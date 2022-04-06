Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE MA opened at $363.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

