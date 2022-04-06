Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.20 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 756.60 ($9.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 784.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 856.70.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,791 shares of company stock worth $12,591,668.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.46) to GBX 1,050 ($13.77) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.50 ($12.49).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.