Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 665 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 676.43 ($8.87).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 651.60 ($8.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 643.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.82. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.