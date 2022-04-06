New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
