New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.