Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.20. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

