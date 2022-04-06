DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13.70 Per Share

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.12. The company has a market cap of £525.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.79) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($53,148.75).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

