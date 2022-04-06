Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

