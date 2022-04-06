Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Target Price at $640.00

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($8.39) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.91 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.