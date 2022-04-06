PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE PJT opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

