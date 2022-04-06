Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 482,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,393,698 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

