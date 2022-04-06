Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.33. Glatfelter shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 2,567 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.02%.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Glatfelter by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.