Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,172,297 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

