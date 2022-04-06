Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.42. 341,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,562,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

