iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.20. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 932,660 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

