iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.20. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 932,660 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.