Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

