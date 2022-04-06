MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 92.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $297,631.92 and approximately $1,994.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

