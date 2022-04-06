Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $276.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.26. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

