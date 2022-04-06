FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $468.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $440.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.39 and its 200 day moving average is $432.07. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.