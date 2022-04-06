Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LPHHF opened at 0.88 on Wednesday. Logan Group has a 52 week low of 0.88 and a 52 week high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

