Raymond James Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Market Perform

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.