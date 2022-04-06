Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $133,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $12,444,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KD stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.