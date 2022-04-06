National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

