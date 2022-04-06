Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,010,376 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

