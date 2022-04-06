New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 992 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.