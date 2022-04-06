Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

