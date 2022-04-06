Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $8,318,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 871,112 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 845,664 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

